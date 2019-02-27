HOLLAND, Mich. — Progressive Leaders of the United Methodist Church in West Michigan are expressing disappointment following a vote during a national conference to adopt a more conservative philosophy.

It's called the Traditional Plan, and it was adopted Tuesday in St. Louis. The plan rejects efforts to permit more leniency on LGBTQ issues including same sex marriage and allowing gay clergy.

RELATED: LGBT supporters protest after United Methodist Church approves 'Traditional Plan'

RELATED: United Methodist Church on edge of breakup over LGBT stand

Several local pastors met Wednesday to discuss the conference, the future and the division in the church.

The decision for the Traditional Plan will now be reviewed by an administrative panel.

First United Methodist in Holland has a service planned for Thursday night for anyone interested in gathering to discuss the decision. The church is located at 57 West 10th Street in Holland. It starts at 6.p.m.

