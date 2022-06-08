Support West Michigan LGBTQ+ businesses during Pride Month

Pride Month is a perfect opportunity to support these LGBTQ+ businesses in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June is Pride Month and a great opportunity for people to get out and support LGBTQ+ owned and operated businesses in their communities.

Below is a list of LGBTQ+ owned or operated businesses in the Greater Grand Rapids area. If you know of an LGBTQ+ owned or operated business that isn't on the list, let us know and we can add it to the list.

Barnes & Thornburg is a full-service business law firm, providing legal advice and services from a wide range of practice areas for businesses in many different industries.

171 Monroe Ave. NW, Suite 1000, Grand Rapids

Founded in 2020, Basalt sold breakfast tacos, tortas and limeade at Fulton Street Farmers Market. Now they have a permanent home in Eastown and serve up Tex-Mex cuisine.

1450 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Budget Branders sells custom disposable branded custom paper cups, plastic cups, paper bags, paper bowls, coffee sleeves and more.

4085 Marvista Avenue, Hudsonville

Chelsea O'Day-Navis is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional.

632 Fulton Street West, Grand Rapids

Liz Morgan is a Licensed Professional Counselor who specializes in helping clients manage stress, life transitions, anxiety, depression, and gender/sexuality.

Originally known as Cheveux, Coy Salon is run by Artistic Director, Master Stylist and Colorist Cody. He has had the opportunity to work with industry leaders and be trained by the likes of Vidal Sassoon, Paul Mitchell, Sebastian, Redken, Matrix and Joico.

1407 Robinson Rd. Lower Suite, Grand Rapids

This modern apothecary sells skin and hair care products created by the owners, Lucas Klein and Patrick Stoffel.

619 Wealthy St SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

Kerrie Clark works for Pivotal Counseling and specializes in helping others process traumatic experiences so what happened to them becomes a source of strength, rather than an overwhelming weight.

5005 Plainfield Service Dr, Grand Rapids

Lilith's Lair is a salon that strives to be known for its creative and inclusive environment. They want to help people express themselves and feel confident through their expertise and creative direction.

5 Division Ave S Suite 15, Grand Rapids

Lotus Brew is a LGBTQ coffee and tea shop, mocktail and gay dry bar and banned book café. They focus on locally sourced, organic, and fair-trade products.

781 College Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Maggie's is a bar and restaurant that has a laid back atmosphere with a large beer and cocktail selection and fresh meat from a local area butcher.

855 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

MI Drag Brunch is a traveling drag show that stops at locations all over Michigan, including Grand Rapids, and offers a full drag show for brunches and other occasions.

Modulation Institute is a safe space for Trans & Non-Binary individuals to receive 1:1 private vocal training from any location.

Outlook blends the world of barbers and salons into a unique experience. They also offer lots of natural products including plant-based styling, color and aftercare products.

1056 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Outside Coffee serves their coffee from a truck and lets patrons enjoy the outdoors in their garden. The community-based coffee shop encourages people to get outside during every season of the year.

734 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Rebel is an online gift shop based in West Michigan. They sell products from all over the world that are meant to inspire, challenge, cheer up, and change the conversation.

Red Label Abrasives produces sanding belts, rolls, discs and more. They are a a family owned and operated business who has been in West Michigan for over 35 years.

7125 Whites Bridge Rd, Belding

Rumors Nightclub is a bar and nightclub that has special events and dancing every night. The club is also known for its drag shows on Sunday nights.

69 South Division Ave., Grand Rapids

Ryan is a counselor for the Counseling Center of West Michigan. They primarily focus on the LGBTQ+ community, but also enjoy working with women's issues, ADHD, anxiety disorders, depression and substance use disorders.

Salus has been serving the West Michigan community since 2003 by offering clinical massage therapy, skin care and a full wellness center for body, mind and spirit.

110 Chicago Drive, Jenison

Originally opened in 1994, Spirit Dreams sells gifts, gemstones, jewelry, natural aromatherapy and body products, candles, books, music, cards, incense and art.

1430 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids

Steel Cat Bar is known for "The Frost Rail," a special cooling technology that assures the beer is at exactly 32 degrees when coming out of the tap. The bar has specials all week and offers a 12 hour happy hour every day.

640 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

A self described "hippie, witchy, handmade local art, gift, gallery," The 12th House offers tarot readings, henna tattoos, Astrology readings (Tuesdays) and Reiki Healing.

8 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids

The Apartment Lounge has been in Grand Rapids for over four decades and is known for their support of the LGBTQ+ community. The bar has regular drink specials and holds theme nights and other events.

33 Sheldon Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

The Cakabakery offers fresh desserts made from local ingredients at their locations in Grand Rapids and Holland. The bakery also makes custom orders at either location.

82 W. 8th St. Holland

919 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

The Dunes Resort is one of the largest LGBTQIA+ resorts in the country, located between Saugatuck and Douglas. Originally opened in 1981 as The Douglas Dunes, the resort has grown over the years to become a premier destination.

333 Blue Start Hwy, Douglas

Tobin Counseling is a counseling center that doesn't follow a traditional therapy framework and instead say they focus on relational, psychodynamic, feminist, interpersonal and systems theories.

1 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Windsor Cottage has been in business for over 30 years, offering home furnishing and interior designs.

923 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Originally founded in 1975, Witte Travel & Tours is based out of Grand Rapids and provides experts to help you plan your next trip to destinations all over the world.

3250 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids

Woosah Outfitters is an art and apparel brand that features the artwork of owner, Erica Lang. The designs are handcrafted in Grand Rapids and are all limited edition runs.

738 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

