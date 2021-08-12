Nine students aged 12 to 14 are facing charges in Muskegon County alone and Newaygo schools reported a fourth threat to the district just this week.

Multiple West Michigan school districts are dealing with reported threats of violence made by students over the last several days. In Muskegon County, nine students between ages 12 and 14 are facing charges and Newaygo schools had a fourth threat reported to the district just this week.

"Violence is usually an inappropriate attempt to feel like I have power in my life," Joe Martino, owner and licensed counselor with Joe Martino Counseling, says.

Five girls and four boys from six different schools in Muskegon County are facing misdemeanor and felony charges after making threats of violence directed at their schools. Martino says it's hard for younger teens to have an understanding of the consequences of their actions.



"You have 12- and 13-year-olds that are dealing with issues that are weighing on them, and unfortunately the younger they are, the less skills they typically have to deal with them," he says.

The students charged could face jail time or probation, as well as expulsion.



"More likely than not it'll be a lot of intensive probation with a lot of programming, a lot of counseling," Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says.

"Certainly it can be very life-altering," Martino says. "It can be something that stays with them the rest of their lives."



As for the threats made to Newaygo Middle School and High School, one was made verbally and the other was posted online in October, but reported to officials Wednesday.

"This needs to stop," Newaygo Police Chief Georgia Andres says.

"I think the hardest thing is no one wants their parent can hurt anybody else, and for them, I tell them if you see any threats, any drawings, any journal entries, take it 100 percent seriously," Martino says. "Get them into therapy, don't wait 48 hours."

Both schools were put on lockdown, and other districts in West Michigan did cancel school for a few days over the last week, which Martino says can affect all students.

"I would expect you'll see an increase in PTS symptoms in students, especially for those who were already wrestling some anxiety," he says. "Get your kids the help they need before it becomes something they cant take back."

In Muskegon County, five of the students charged have been told to stay home from school and ordered to stay off of social media. The other four will make their first court appearance in the coming days.

In addition to the nine students in Muskegon County, four Newaygo students who made threats have also been identified and their information has been sent to the prosecutor.

