Lifeguards up for discussion in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A popular Lake Michigan beach town has been discussing whether to bring lifeguards back to the waterfront.

The South Haven Beach Safety Committee recently voted against recommending lifeguards or a second line of buoys. The committee's work will be reviewed by the city council in South Haven, 60 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

Three people drowned in the area last summer and there were 23 rescues. The city stopped using lifeguards in 2001.

South Haven uses a flag system to warn people about Lake Michigan conditions. South Haven Area Emergency Services recently bought a drone that can drop a flotation device to struggling swimmers.

