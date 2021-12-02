City of Grand Rapids restores power to downtown traffic signals

It's believed an electrical issue was the cause of the outage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Update 5:42 p.m.

GR Transportation has announced all traffic signals are back up and running properly after just an hour of being out.

It's believed an electrical issue was the cause of the outage.

Original Story:

The City of Grand Rapids is working to restore power to multiple traffic signals downtown Thursday.

Both the city and GR Transportation tweeted about the outage just before 5 p.m.

We're experiencing temporary outages to traffic signals downtown. When traffic signals are down, treat them like four-way stops. @OnTheGoGR is working to restore power as quickly as possible. https://t.co/7OMUxwW6UW — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) December 2, 2021

When traffic signals are down, they should be treated as four-way stops.

A restoration time for the outage has not been announced, but the city says crews are working as quickly as possible.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.