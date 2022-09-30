'Stop the Violence Walk' to address crime, violence in Grand Rapids

Because of increasing violence in Grand Rapids, and specifically the 49507 zip code, LINC UP is bringing back its "Stop the Violence Walk."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Homicides are on the rise in the City of Grand Rapids.

Data from the Grand Rapids Police metric dashboard show that nine months into 2022, Grand Rapids has seen a total of 16 homicides. There was a total of 18 in 2021.

A local community organization is planning to raise awareness about this concerning trend at an event Saturday.

Because of increasing violence in Grand Rapids, and specifically the 49507 zip code, LINC UP is bringing back its "Stop the Violence Walk."

Last year's walk was canceled due to an increase in COVID cases. In previous years, the community marched through the city in the areas impacted the most by crime.

This year, the plan is similar to the new addition of a rally at the end of the walk.

LINC UP is partnering with youth organizations to show young people that there are positive influences in the community.

"Sometimes we do know that some of the violence has taken place because we have a lack of funding for our youth to do things. So we could go to some of those tables, such as City Commission meetings, and raise our voices at those things. And let them know that this is not something that we want in our community, we need funding to help our youth and also to help our community thrive," said Samika Douglas, Sr. Community Liaison for LINC UP.

At the rally, there will be games, raffles and prizes while organizations provide information about resources in the community that could help put a stop to the violence.

The event will begin and end at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Fuller Avenue. The walk should take about 40 minutes. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

