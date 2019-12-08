GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tax Day may have been months ago, but millions of Americans are receiving notices that they've got some lingering tax problems to solve.

If you, or someone you know, is stressed about how to solve tax conundrums -- help is on the way.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is offering day-long, free tax solving help called the Free Taxpayer Problem Solving Day.

If you have tax debt, returns that need filing, or help clearing your criminal record -- HWMUW has qualified individuals to help.

The Free Taxpayer Problem Solving Day is Monday, August 12 between noon and 7 p.m. at the Heart of West Michigan United Way building, located at 118 Commerce Ave. in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit www.hwmuw.org/kctcc or call 2-1-1 for more information and to see a list of documents.

