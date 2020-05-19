LIST: Kent County roads closed due to flooding

The Kent County Road Commission has released a list of roadways current closed due to high waters.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Heavy rainfall and flooding has caused the Kent County Road Commission to close a number of roads in the county.

The road commission said the list would continue to be updated as conditions change and roads begin to reopen.

If your road is temporarily closed, the road commission said that means it is not safe to pass and to please heed the warning signs.

"If you cannot see the surface of the road, only water over it, turn around and take an alternate route," the road commission said in a press release Tuesday.

Here's a list of all the roads in Kent County temporarily closed due to flooding:

Konkle at Jupiter

Riverpoint at Indian

Bailey Park at Purchase

Canright at Briggs

4 Mile Rd at Briggs

Reeds Lake Blvd at East Beltline (2 locations)

Reeds Lake Blvd at Hall

Reeds Lake Blvd at Manhattan

Peach Ridge Ave from 8 Mile Rd to 9 Mile Rd

Division Ave from 7 Mile Rd to Hayes St

McPherson between Alden Nash Ave and Lincoln Lake Ave

McPherson between Parnell and Alden Nash Ave

Conservation between Fero and McCabe Ave

68th St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier

Pratt Lake between 64th St and 68th St

Cherry Valley between 76th St and 84th St

Coldwater between 100th St and 108th St

60th St between M-50 and Bancroft

Ashley between Beardsley and 11 Mile Rd

Ashley between 10 Mile Rd and 11 Mile Rd

Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Rd

7 Mile Rd between Ashley and Lincoln Lake Ave

Tiffany between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd

18 Mile Rd between Simmons and White Creek Ave

Summit between 12 Mile Rd and 13 Mile Rd

Division between Fonger and 11 Mile Rd

Friske between 12 Mile Rd and Rector

15 Mile Rd between Wabasis and Ashley

Grosvenor west of Ritchie

Ritchie between 19 Mile Rd and Egner

Division between 19 Mile Rd and Sherwin

Nugent between 9 Mile Rd and 10 Mile Rd

Mowery between Lehman and Tisdel

12 Mile Rd between Summit and Northland Dr

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.