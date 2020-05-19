LIST: Kent County roads closed due to flooding

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Heavy rainfall and flooding has caused the Kent County Road Commission to close a number of roads in the county.
The road commission said the list would continue to be updated as conditions change and roads begin to reopen.
If your road is temporarily closed, the road commission said that means it is not safe to pass and to please heed the warning signs.
"If you cannot see the surface of the road, only water over it, turn around and take an alternate route," the road commission said in a press release Tuesday.
Here's a list of all the roads in Kent County temporarily closed due to flooding:
- Konkle at Jupiter
- Riverpoint at Indian
- Bailey Park at Purchase
- Canright at Briggs
- 4 Mile Rd at Briggs
- Reeds Lake Blvd at East Beltline (2 locations)
- Reeds Lake Blvd at Hall
- Reeds Lake Blvd at Manhattan
- Peach Ridge Ave from 8 Mile Rd to 9 Mile Rd
- Division Ave from 7 Mile Rd to Hayes St
- McPherson between Alden Nash Ave and Lincoln Lake Ave
- McPherson between Parnell and Alden Nash Ave
- Conservation between Fero and McCabe Ave
- 68th St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier
- Pratt Lake between 64th St and 68th St
- Cherry Valley between 76th St and 84th St
- Coldwater between 100th St and 108th St
- 60th St between M-50 and Bancroft
- Ashley between Beardsley and 11 Mile Rd
- Ashley between 10 Mile Rd and 11 Mile Rd
- Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Rd
- 7 Mile Rd between Ashley and Lincoln Lake Ave
- Tiffany between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
- 18 Mile Rd between Simmons and White Creek Ave
- Summit between 12 Mile Rd and 13 Mile Rd
- Division between Fonger and 11 Mile Rd
- Friske between 12 Mile Rd and Rector
- 15 Mile Rd between Wabasis and Ashley
- Grosvenor west of Ritchie
- Ritchie between 19 Mile Rd and Egner
- Division between 19 Mile Rd and Sherwin
- Nugent between 9 Mile Rd and 10 Mile Rd
- Mowery between Lehman and Tisdel
- 12 Mile Rd between Summit and Northland Dr
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Homes flood, repair costs rise as high waters continue battering Ottawa County
- Muskegon County declares local state of emergency due to flooding
- Culverts get attention along rain-swollen waterways in Kent County
- Over 3" of rain causes flooding concerns for West Michigan
- Ottawa County declares State of Emergency to deal with flooding
- Neighbors help protect elderly couple's home from Grand River flooding
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.