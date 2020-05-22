Little River Casino set to reopen on June 1

The casino will be fully opened and operating but some of the resort amenities will remained closed.

MANISTEE, Mich. — Little River Casino Resort announced it is reopening on Monday, June 1.

The resort sent a press release saying, "Opening of the Resort will be with an approved health & safety program designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The casino will be fully opened and operating but some of the resort amenities will remained closed including the Big Lakes Buffet, River Rock Sportsbook, White Pine Boutique, the Nectar Spa & Salon and concerts.

Only people who are 18 years of age or older will be allowed at the resort. The casino plans on being opened for gaming on the slot floor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Table games will be open 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday 24 hours. Sections will be closed after midnight to allow for deep cleaning.

The resort said employees are also asked to self-assess prior to working and are asked to stay home when necessary. Employees and guest will have their temperature checked with touch-less equipment prior to entrance. Guests are asked to bring a mask and are recommended to wear it while in public. If a guest does not have a mask and requests one, the resort will supply them with one.

Team members are required to wear masks or face shields when distancing cannot be maintained.

You can follow the casino on Facebook for more updates on operations. The casino initially closed on March 16 due to COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: