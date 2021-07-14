Community input wanted for Garfield Park neighborhood

A local organization is heading a Facebook livestream to discuss misconceptions about living in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diatribe, a non-profit using performance arts to raise awareness for social issues, is holding a Facebook livestream on Wednesday to speak about a new community project.

The 1 p.m. conference will allow residents in the Garfield Park neighborhood to speak on misconceptions about where they live.

The group described their new venture as a people of color, LGBTQ+ and youth-led project. They plan to make the 49507 area a place of resilience and beauty, particularly featuring Black and Brown artists in their life-sized murals this year.

At the meeting, the Diatribe will share information gathered from 5 different community listening sessions.

