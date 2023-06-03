Llama Drama: KCSO, owner of llama speaks on Saturday escape

Andrea Lange's six goats and llama escaped from their electric fence enclosure Saturday afternoon leading to a KCSO deputies helping return the animals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Deputies put up with some Llama drama at Forrest Hills Eastern High School Saturday afternoon.

"You never know what you're going to encounter day to day," said Sgt. Eric Brunner with the sheriff's office.

The eight-year-old llama, named Joe Llama, escaped from his pen Saturday along with six goats.

"The deputies on scene there handled it well," said Sgt. Brunner. "The llama was a little aggressive, didn't really care for them, so they kept their distance as you can see."

However, the goats made it back home before the Sheriff's Deputies arrived, leaving Joe the only one needing to be wrangled.

Andrea Lange is the Drama Llama's Mama.

"I was happy to see that they were laughing and in good spirits about it, the entire time I was like Joe be nice," said Lange.

Out sick with a cold inside of her home, she had no clue that Joe and the goats made a run for it.

"When I woke up at 3:30 I got all these messages and texts like your alarm is out," said Lange. "Your llama is out and including one from the Kent County Sheriff's department saying, Hey, I think we have your llama but we don't know how to get them back to you. He keeps spitting on my deputies."

Lange adds, she's grateful for any help in getting all of the animals home safely.

"I call him misunderstood," said Lange. "But yes, he was he was very good. I think, you know, there's a little bit of spitting I unfortunately, I think that that's just something that our sheriffs have us learn to get used to in their line of work, but he meant no harm by it."

