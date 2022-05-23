Local American Legion Post asking for volunteers to place flags on veterans' graves

There are more than 5,000 veterans laid to rest in the "Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery" and members of Post 1111 and 154 are asking for help with flag laying.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two American Legion Posts in West Michigan are asking for help with laying flags on veterans' graves ahead of Memorial Day.

American Legion Posts 1111 and 154 are looking for volunteers to assist with flag laying at Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over 5,000 veterans are laid to rest at the cemetery, which is on Lake Michigan Drive in Ottawa County.

The organizer of the flag laying, Pat Emery, served in the Army from 1967 to 1970 and spent two years in Vietnam.

"I think it's really important for everybody to honor our veterans. They went a long way. A lot of them didn't come back. So we're here to honor them. Sitting there memory we do this," said Emery.

If you are interested in helping lay flags, there will be volunteers on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 8 a.m.

