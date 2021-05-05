Local company handing out free Mexican cold brew throughout GR for Cinco de Mayo

Flavors include original Mexican coffee, cinnamon and hibiscus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Soldadera Coffee, a Grand Rapids-based company, has announced the launch of its Mexican cold brew just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

The company’s original flavor recipe, Café de Olla, was inspired by female warriors from the Mexican Revolutionary War. Now, the company is launching its Cold Brew Revolution with a new brand look, resealable cans and three flavors.

Those flavors include original Mexican coffee, cinnamon and hibiscus.

To celebrate the launch and Cinco de Mayo, the Soldadera team is distributing free cans of the cold brew Wednesday at the following locations:

Tacos EL Cunado, 1024 Bridge Street NW

City Built Brewery, 820 Monroe Avenue NW

Rosa Parks Circle

The drinks can also be purchased here.

