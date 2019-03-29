GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "Kinetic Connect" is back again for a second time. West Michigan's first urban dance and hip hop dance showcase provides a platform for dancers and people interested in dance to 'connect' by showcasing their recent works onstage in a safe community.

Dance usually propagates around big cities like Detroit and Chicago and has a style and culture built up from its history. West Michigan doesn't necessarily have that, so historically dancers had to travel to bigger cities to celebrate what they might already have here in West Michigan.

The hope is that Kinetic Connect will be a catalyst for bridging the dance community together that will serve as a showcase that is closer to 'home.'

"Kinetic Connect" is happening at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Calvin College's Covenant Fine Arts Center.

