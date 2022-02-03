Local dispatchers feel the strain of more calls, but less staff

Smith said that on Wednesday during the snowfall, their call volume had at least doubled since the day before, which is common for days with severe weather.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — On days where winter weather in West Michigan makes driving conditions dangerous, it also means that call volumes will skyrocket for local dispatchers as they too, are feeling the strains of staffing shortages.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, was no different as several inches of snow fell across the area.

For the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority (OCCDA), they plan ahead, and always have an all-hands-on-deck approach.

"We watch ahead, and really rely on the forecast as much as possible because it can change so much," said OCCDA Deputy Director Tammy Smith. "And we adjust our staffing accordingly."

Smith said that on Wednesday during the snowfall, their call volume had at least doubled since the day before, which is common for days with severe weather. She adds that sometimes on those days, even some of the managers and administrators like herself will step in to help answer 911 calls.

"The staff will definitely feel that pressure," she said, "because with a higher call volume, we sometimes don't get that time to decompress in between calls. And just after a while, for prolonged periods, it can definitely wear on them."

And it wears even faster recently because they've been at a minimum staffing level.

"It's brutal," said Smith. "We're hiring just like everybody else. I don't know where everybody is but these staffing issues are brutal."

Smith said that when weather causes an increase in accidents, closures, and traffic delays, social media is a really helpful tool for them, like their Facebook page.

"Social media does make a big difference," Smith said, "so we try and make sure we're on our Facebook page letting people know what is going on as soon as possible and update it as we can."

Smith said they always do their best to make sure their dispatchers and employees feel appreciated, because the work they do is extremely necessary to the wellbeing of the community, but it definitely isn't easy.

"At any given time you could go from one extreme to the next," she explained, "because one minute you could be helping deliver a baby, and helping coach someone through CPR the next. So we have a lot of things in place to support our staff and help them manage their stress."

