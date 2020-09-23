Local E-commerce business promotes body positivity

Hudsonville-based 'Hot Mess Marketplace' is connecting people through original t-shirt designs.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Friendship never goes out of style.

Friends Elisa Grzybowski and Kate DeFrorest are the co-founders of ecommerce t-shirt business Hot Mess Marketplace based in Hudsonville.

"I think for us, we felt like we wanted to create a place within social media where everybody felt love, and strangely enough we thought 'Let's do that through t-shirts,'" says Grzybowski.

Their message is one of inclusion, connecting all women and men who at some point during the pandemic, have felt like a “hot mess." And their mission is to promote body positivity --by not charging extra money to make t-shirts in larger sizes.

"It's just relatable to people to feel like a hot mess right now," says Grzybowski. "As a curvy girl myself there's nothing more disheartening than going on a buying something that you love and realizing you're paying a dollar sometimes even two dollars more than the other girls."

Their collection is available entirely online here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.