Local entrepreneurs give back to essential workers during Mental Health Awareness Month

Kentwood business owners share mission to support self-care by offering free services to nurses, teachers, EMTs and other essential workers

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Essential workers have held us together during the pandemic; but, it has come at a cost. Data show a large percentage of them continue to report dealing with stress and anxiety.

Two West Michigan business owners have teamed up to help alleviate that stress, during the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Self-care is essential because they are essential," says Jessica Ann Tyson, owner of Pink Lounge: Dry Salt Therapy, a halotherapy spa located in Kentwood. "You know, they're always taking care of us; so, now it is time for us to give back to them, because they forget that they are important too.

Tyson's twin sister owns a new spa, Body Sculpt, Better Body Bar, just a few doors down in the Broadmoor Plaza, near East Beltline and 29th Street. Monica Sparks says she and her sister are using their twin power to help create awareness around the importance of making mental health a priority.

"It absolutely is important. When I look at the stats of one in four individuals living with a mental illness we want to do everything that we can to help reduce the stigma," says Sparks.

This month they are targeting all essential works, with a special focus on nurses, teachers, and emergency service workers. The spa owners are offering free services on what they call "Mental Health Mondays."

Both spas offer a range of services, found on the Body Sculpt and Pink Lounge websites.

