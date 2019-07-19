IONIA, Mich. - The heat that's blanketed West Michigan has forced local festival and fairs to open a little later than anticipated.

The Ionia Free Fair continues Friday, July 19 but will not open at 1 p.m. as originally planned. Instead, the fair will open at 4 p.m. when temperature have cooled off slightly. Organizers say the delayed start time is for everyone's safety, including the ride operators.

The rest of Friday's schedule activities and shows will proceed as planned, including the tractor pull in the grandstand and the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

The Kalamazoo Speedway and I-96 Speedway have canceled their Friday races. Officials say because the heat index is expected to reach or exceed 108 degrees, conditions would be "miserable and dangerous" for fans, teams and drivers. Tracks will reopen on Friday, July 26.

The Berlin Raceway's Auto Value 80's Night schedule of events was also pushed back. The grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m. and green flag racing will take place at 7:30 p.m. The autograph session is canceled, but fans can meet the drivers immediately after the races.

In Muskegon, Bike Time and Rebel Road is expected to draw thousands of bikers to the downtown area. Bike Time organizers say they scrambled to take extra precautions when they saw the forecast.

Bike Time and Rebel Road organizers have two two-story air-conditioned buildings apart of the festivities that they know will be busy Friday -- they will put up extra tents, fans and misters to keep the temperature down as best they can. Organizers also say they will provide beverages to keep everyone hydrated.

