Local law enforcement to compete in Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This February, you can watch two local law enforcement agencies compete on the basketball court for a good cause.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department will participate in the Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game and Fundraiser.

The game started in 2002 as a way to raise money for a family member of a retired law enforcement official. In 2007, the tournament was given it's name. It honors former GRPD Officer Robert Kozminski, who died in the line of duty.

"There's always competition when the two teams get together. And of course, that's what makes it fun," said KSCO Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt, "But in the end, we all recognize why it is that we're there. And that's truly in memory of Bobby. It's for the benefit of those who are receiving the donations."

This year's recipients are Amanda Shields and the daughter of Sergeant Tim Earhart. Shields is a dispatcher with the GRPD who is battling breast cancer. Earhart's daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer.

"A lot of times they're either taking off of work and can't work and are trying to deal with those financial struggles," said Deputy Krystal Stuart with the KSCO, "And this just kind of helps get them through what they're going with, and hopefully taking a little bit of the burden off, of at least the financial aspect of it."

In addition to the basketball game, there will also be a meet and greet with some of the agencies' K-9 officers. There will also be a new addition to the event this year, with a chicken wing eating contest between both agencies.

The event is free to attend. It will be on February 11th at Kenowa Hills High School.

