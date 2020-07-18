Local leaders react to death of John Lewis

Lewis died Friday evening at 80 years old. His death has prompted responses from leaders across the country, including here in Michigan.

Leaders across the state have taken to social media in response to the death of civil rights icon John Lewis.

Lewis, a 17-term United States congressman and civil rights movement leader, died Friday at 80 years old. His death came seven months after announcing he was battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

Lewis' family released a statement following his death which said:

"It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed."

His list of contributions and accomplishments is long; Lewis is best known as a civil rights warrior. He was a member of the "Big Six," a group of civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington.

Two years later, he helped lead a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Some 600 nonviolent protesters marched a total of 54 miles. They were attacked by Alabama state troopers and Lewis sustained injuries to his skull. The images and accounts of that day, known as "Bloody Sunday," are credited with helping pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Later, Lewis won his first congressional race in Georgia in 1986. He was reelected 16 times by a wide margin in each election to serve Georgia's 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. As a congressman, Lewis continued his efforts in civil rights activism.

Lewis' honors also include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

His death has prompted responses from leaders across the country, including here in Michigan.

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

His work, sacrifice and courage inspired countless others, myself included, to dedicate our lives to protecting the right to vote.



Now a new generation of voting rights activists must lead, dedicated to continuing the work that he called on all of us to champion. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/GqgXWYEVP5 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) July 18, 2020

Justin Amash, U.S. Representative — Michigan's 3rd Congressional District

John Lewis was gentle and strong and kind. His message was justice, and his voice was powerful. May his memory be eternal. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 18, 2020

Peter Meijer, Michigan Congressional Candidate

Rest In Peace @repjohnlewis. Thank you for having the courage as a young man to stand & fight for a better future against overwhelming odds, and for the lifetime of service that followed to move our better future forward. https://t.co/yrjsbQ4hZX — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) July 18, 2020

Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan Lieutenant Governor

Good trouble.



All of the good trouble you made paved the way for so many people to make history in your footsteps.



We will carry forward your legacy of good trouble so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves.#RestInPower pic.twitter.com/LcbVCx2TGt — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) July 18, 2020

Fred Upton, U.S. Representative — Michigan's 4th Congressional District

The Congress, our nation, and the world lost a giant last night. I’m truly saddened to wake to the news that John Lewis – my friend, a civil rights icon, and a powerful force for justice in our nation – passed from this world.https://t.co/mizFJrwzJ8 pic.twitter.com/3uNLQqqVOX — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) July 18, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement about Lewis' life and death, in which she states:

"Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history. Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time.”

