Local summer camp excited to welcome kids back to the campground

From learning about the past and things like dinosaurs, to magic week, weird science, and so much more, there is a lot to see and do at the camp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A lot of activities, including summer camps, had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, Adventure Point in grand rapids is excited to welcome kids back to the grounds.

Adventure Point summer day camp is open to boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 13, and 5-day and 3-day camp experiences are available. The six-week program has a different theme each week.

From learning about the past and things like dinosaurs, to magic week, weird science, and so much more, there is a lot to see and do at the campground.

In addition to a state-of-the-art stem lab, the facility is located on more than 30 acres of land that also features rocking climbing walls, ziplines and an archery range.

The program starts in a few more weeks, so you still have time to register. Spots are filling up fast, and the final day to sign up is May 24. The adventure begins June 28.

More information can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.