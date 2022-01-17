After Dallas hostage situation, local synagogues remain vigilant to prevent violence

Board chair of the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids David Alfonso says stopping violence is all about deterring it in the first place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For David Alfonso and many others in the Jewish community, the initial reaction to violence is always the same.

"Fear and kind of horror," says Alfonso, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids.

But Alfonso says the unfortunate reality is synagogues prepare for this kind of incident.

"It shouldn't be to the point where it's just kind of not surprising," says Alfonso. "But in some ways, we've seen this pattern over the past few years repeated."

Alfonso says stopping incidents like the standoff in Texas is all about deterring the violence in the first place. That's why synagogues stay prepared for prevention rather than reaction.

"We work really closely with both state, local and even federal law enforcement agencies that are very good at monitoring, you know, potential issues related to violence or hate crimes and things that are religiously motivated," says Alfonso.

And law enforcement can even make its way into the congregation. Alfonso says some synagogue members are potentially allowed to carry weapons inside, and staff at the doors are often trained to spot newcomers.

"If there's somebody that is an unfamiliar face, we don't want to be unwelcoming," says Alfonso. "But we also want to make sure that this person is not there for any kind of, you know, bad intent."

For anyone feeling unsafe about returning to their synagogue, Alfonso says the Jewish Federation is happy to answer any questions about safety as they work closely with each of the houses of worship in Grand Rapids.

"It's trying to find the balance of being cautious and being vigilant but not being paralyzed by fear," says Alfonso.

If you're looking for resources, you can find information at the Jewish Federation's website by clicking here.

