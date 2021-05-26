Local veteran honored with pinning ceremony

While Steffes downplayed the ceremony, his family says it is an honor for him.

A local veteran was honored Wednesday in a pinning ceremony that serves to thank veterans for their service. August Steffes, known as Junior in the Navy, received his pin through Emmanuel Hospice.

“He was in the Navy back in '55 through '57, and with the dementia, he remembers his Navy days," said his daughter Marjorie. "His Navy is very important to him because that's all, he remembers where he was."

"Most of these people don't have much to do," Steffes joked.

Steffes served in the late 1950s on the destroyer USS Kidd (DD-661) in Louisiana, which is now docked in Baton Rouge. He traveled the world while in the Navy and says his favorite location was Wilmington, New Zealand.



Emmanuel Hospice says they provide pinning ceremonies for every veteran in their care, and Steffes’ family wanted a large celebration; all seven of his children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren were invited to attend.

