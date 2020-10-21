Locator map now includes bike repair station in Comstock Park

The map shows the locations of bike repair stations throughout North America and helps riders find locations near them.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — A bike repair station in Comstock Park is officially “on the map.”

The station, located on White Pine Trail, has been added to the Dero Fixit locator map. The map shows the locations of bike repair stations throughout North America and helps riders find locations near them.

The Comstock Park Downtown Development Authority board installed the repair station in 2017 on the corner of West River Drive and Lamoreaux Avenue NE. The do-it-yourself station is about five feet tall and has bike repair tools tethered to the top, a manually operated tire pump and two arms to hold up a bike.

A QR Code is located on the station. When the code is scanned using a mobile QR app, instructions appear showing how to properly use the repair station.

The White Pine Trail station is just one of many in the United States. The Der Fixit locator map can be found here.

