Funeral arrangements announced for Logan McVicker

McVicker was killed Monday, Feb. 20 in a car crash in Walker. He will be laid to rest Saturday.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the 19-year-old killed in a car crash in Walker this week.

Logan McVicker, of Cedar Springs, died Monday when he was driving on US-131 and left the roadway, striking a tree. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A visitation and funeral will be held Saturday. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon, and the service will begin at noon. Both will be at K.E. Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs.

A lunch will be held at Harvard Tavern after the service to celebrate McVicker's life.

McVicker has been described as a compassionate, loving man who was always looking to help others. He attended Kent City High School, where he was involved in football, wrestling and track. He also played the tuba in the school band.

Friends described him as someone who was "loved by everyone," and who was always ready to help those in need. As tributes poured in on social media this week, McVicker's mother Danielle Thurlby was filled with emotion.

"It makes me feel super proud," she said. "But it's still hard."

McVicker's full obituary and funeral details can be found here. Memorial contributions may be donated to McVicker's family. A GoFundMe was created earlier this week and has since raised over $7,000.

