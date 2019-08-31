GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long Road Distillers is nominated as the Best Distillery in the country by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

They are among 20 nominees from across the country that were chosen by American spirits experts.

They are nominated in four categories for 2019:

Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery

Best Craft Gin Distillery

Best Craft Vodka Distillery

Best Craft Brandy Distillery

This is the third year they've been nominated in the Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery category.

Kyle VanStrein, co-owner and founder of the brewery says they're "incredibly proud" to receive so many nominations this year, especially among leaders in the industry.

"As we continue to expand our portfolio with new, exciting spirits, it’s affirming to receive accolades and honors on a national and international scale," VanStrein said.

Jon O'Connor, co-owner and founder also says they hope to take home new honors for Grand Rapids.

RELATED: Long Road Distillers stands out in a crowded Grand Rapids food scene

To vote for Long Road Distillers' nominations, follow these links:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.