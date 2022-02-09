New bar coming to Cherry Street

The westside staple says the new location is planned for Cherry Street and will be known as 'Less Traveled.'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Long Road Distillers announced their plan for a new bar on the east side of Grand Rapids.

The westside staple says the new location is planned for Cherry Street and will be known as 'Less Traveled.'

Kyle VanStrien, co-owner of Long Road Distillers says Less Traveled will be a nod to the Distillery's way of doing things — with intention and integrity from start to finish.

“Our journey began on the West Side, a place we still call home, over seven years ago” said VanStrien. “Our unwavering commitment to taking the long road has led us to this point, where we can now share our craft spirits and cocktails with a new neighborhood on the other side of the river. We’re thrilled to join the East Hills district!”

Plans for Less Traveled include an indoor bar and lounge that will seat up to 40 guests, as well as an outdoor patio overlooking Cherry Street that will hold up to 45 guests.

As far as the menu goes there will be come new cocktails unique to the location, as well as some Long Road classics.

An official opening date has not yet been announced. You can keep up to date on Less Traveled on their Facebook and Instagram (@lesstraveledgr).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.