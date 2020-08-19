Long Road Distillers releases new line of canned cocktails

Each can contains 10% alcohol, equivalent to slightly more than one cocktail per can.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long Road Distillers in Grand Rapids announced its new line of canned cocktails on Wednesday.

Four packs of the following cocktails are now available for purchase:

The Polish Falcon: Long Road Original Vodka, house made ginger beer and lime juice.

Long Road GnT: Long Road Dry Gin and house tonic.

Teta’s Lemonade: Long Road Original Vodka, house lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice and rosewater.

Each can contains 10% alcohol, equivalent to slightly more than one cocktail per can.

“We’ve always had a dream to put some of our favorite cocktails into a ready-to-drink format,” said Jon O’Connor, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “We were finally able to focus on fine-tuning recipes and acquiring the licenses and equipment necessary to can a product that lived up to our exceptionally high standards.”

To start, Long Road canned cocktails will be available for purchase from their tasting rooms in Grand Rapids, Grand Haven and Boyne City.

