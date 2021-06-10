'Longer wait, safer commute': new 'all-way' stop coming to dangerous intersection in Allendale Township

The county road commission also approved a $54 million budget last week, with several other projects on the agenda.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A busy intersection in Ottawa County is getting a safety facelift. And the changes come just after the road commission approved a $54 million last week.

"This is an intersection that we've already reviewed a couple times," said Alex Doty, the communications administrator for the Ottawa County Road Commission.

An 'all-way' will be installed at the intersection of Fillmore Street and 68th Avenue on Thursday, October 7. Right now, drivers traveling on Fillmore Street don't have a stop sign, but this project will create a 3-way stop in all directions.

"In reviewing the intersection again this year, given the increase in traffic crash instances and also the increase in traffic volume," said Doty, "it did meet the requirements to install a multi-way traffic stop there."

Doty said that between 2019 and September 2021, there was an average of about 1.97 crashes per one million vehicles, seven of which resulted in injuries.

"Ottawa County is a growing place," said Doty, "so a lot of times we have to take a look at some of the things that are existing and what changes are necessary."

The Road Commission said they've been asked why they aren't installing a traffic light at the intersection instead of the all-way stop.

Doty said that the area does meet the necessary requirements for a traffic light, and that "given the layout of that site and the way that the lanes are are configured, it just wouldn't be feasible until some additional work was done."

"For the time being, we feel like the three-way stop will accomplish what we're trying to do to make this a safer intersection for folks," Doty added.

Last week, the Commission approved an annual budget of $54.5 million to work on several projects throughout the county, including along Cottonwood Drive and on the winding roads on Fillmore Street toward Jenison.

"We when there's road construction, people are patient and understanding that some of these things take time," said Doty.

"We want the projects to be done just as fast as you do, because that allows us to get on to the next project and keep our residents safe," he added.

The all-way stop control is expected to be installed Thursday, October 7, but the county said if weather conditions are inclement, the installation will take place the next favorable day.

You can read more about the county's new budget below, or by clicking here.

"The Ottawa County Road Commission has adopted its annual budget for fiscal year 2022, which runs October 2021 to September 2022.

This year's $54.5 million budget was developed with anticipated Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF) revenues of nearly $32.5 million.

The MTF is the OCRC's principal source of funding, and it is supported by vehicle registration fees and the Michigan state gas tax. The OCRC's MTF allocation is based on a formula which includes population, miles and types of certified roads, and vehicle registrations.

Other revenues projected for the 2022 budget include the countywide road millage, federal and state funding programs, township contributions to local road improvements, permit fees, and sales of salvage equipment and materials.

These various funding sources allow the OCRC to perform myriad services, including summer and winter road maintenance, drainage maintenance and improvements, and other road improvement projects and maintenance.

Budgeting by the numbers:

Our major projected revenue categories for the 2022 budget are as follows:

• MTF: $32.5 million

• Federal and State Grants: $6.74 million

• Countywide Road Millage: $5.25 million

• Township Contributions: $6 million

While the MTF is broken down into various components of our operating budget (see pie chart above), the other revenue sources go straight into the roads. Such road projects include preventative maintenance or road improvements.

The Board also approved the 2022-26 Strategic Improvement Plan (SIP) at its Sept. 23 meeting. This plan uses anticipated revenues and road condition ratings to create a roadmap for the annual maintenance and improvement of the county road system.

The 2022 budget is currently available on our website for review, and the 2022-26 SIP is currently in production and will be available for review upon its completion."'

