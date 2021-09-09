Looking for a new job? BBB urges job seekers to be cautious of scams

The Better Business Bureau found 34% of scam victims provided their driver’s license number and 25% gave out the social security number.

Now that the federal unemployment bonus has expired more people will be looking for a new job. A new report out from the Better Business Bureau says job seekers need to be cautious. Job related scams have been increasing steadily since 2018.

The report from the BBB shows 350 Michiganders have fallen victim to a job scam since 2018 with a median loss around $1,000.

The BBB says most of the victims were between 25 and 34 years old, a demographic that is comfortable and more trusting of technology.

“Younger people are more likely to use their phones to not only do their jobs but also do those initial interviews. They’re never actually meeting anyone in person,” says Better Business Bureau Communication Specialist Katie Grevious. “That potentially opens up a window for scammers to take advantage.”

The Better Business Bureau shared the story of a Grand Rapids woman who was almost scammed. The woman received a message from a potential employer and was told they saw her resume on Indeed.com. She then had an interview over WhatsApp, was hired and given a $2,100 as an advance for work-related expenses. The BBB says anytime a business provides you with a check, you should be suspicious.

“If anybody sends you a check and says cash this and use this to like, to pay yourself and also do our business, that is most definitely a scam,” says Grevious.

13 On Your Side spoke with another woman who narrowly avoided being scammed. Madyson Hellinger says she applied for a job on Linked-In. A few days later Hellinger says she received an email and a text from someone claiming to be from the company. She said both looked suspicious with bad formatting and grammatical errors. Instead of responding, Hellinger called the local construction company and they told her it was not legitimate.

“Do your research,” is Hellinger’s advice to other job seekers. “Always double check everything even if you think you’re being crazy. I’m really glad I did. Trust your gut.”

From their research the Better Business Bureau found 34% of scam victims provided their driver’s license number and 25% gave out the social security number.

If you would like to check and see if a company is legitimate or have questions about other potential scams head over to the Better Business Bureau’s Website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.