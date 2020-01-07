Lost Art Brewhouse in Walker officially opens for pick up, delivery

Right now, three different kinds of beer are available Wednesday-Friday.

WALKER, Mich. — A global pandemic may have slowed them down, but it didn't stop a group of friends from opening their dream brewery in West Michigan.

Lost Art Brewhouse is officially open for pick up and delivery.

The brewery is off Remembrance in Walker.

Right now, three different kinds of beer are available Wednesday-Friday.

The co-owners say they originally wanted to open in March, but were finally able to cut the ribbon Wednesday.

The owners hope to open a tasting room in the coming weeks, and expand their beer selection.

You can order online here.

