Lost Heart, Forged Faith

For one local actress when the cameras stopped rolling the real drama started

WHITEHALL, Mich — Our story begins in June of 2019 in Whitehall, Michigan on the set of “Lost Heart” a faith based indie film by Michigan based Collective Development. Melissa Anschutz is the Lead actress she plays a superstar named Hannah who returns to her hometown after a family tragedy searching for redemption and struggling to restore her faith. Several months later after the director yelled cut, her personal drama really began.

" It's been quite a year, hard, hard year," she says.

Melissa is not only the star of the film but she is also one of the producers. After the cameras stop rolling is really just the beginning of a films journey to the screen and for a very busy time. They went into post production when her husband Stephen discovered a lump on his neck. It turned out to be a common form of Cancer.



The treatments can be brutal - and just when 2020 hasn't thrown enough at them - an atypical lump is discovered in Melissa breast She is diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

"Then his treatment started and they found a second lump on me on my left ovary but with his treatments I wanted to push that off because it was going to be pretty major and I wanted to be there for him and when they found my cancer they said we can't push that off" she says.

His treatments rob him of his sense of taste and ability to eat, it is very aggressive.

They are both now fighting the same enemy fighting the same enemy. Melissa undergoes a double mastectomy and hysterectomy all within weeks of each other.



In the movie Melissa's character struggles to find her faith, in real life the opposite is true.

" I was praying for mercy I admit it, every time I felt I can’t do this anymore I would feel this power come inside my heart and fill me and comfort me in times I should have been completely broken I 100% know that he wrapped me up and he lifted me and he carried me and that is how I got through it," she says.



Her co-star in the film Victoria Jackson shares Melissa's deep faith, the two have gotten closer since production wrapped.

“She went thru a million times more trauma than I went thru what a great inspiration! she is such an inspiration to people," she adds.



Stephen Anschutz was just 52 when he died on August 28 2020, Two months shy of their 28 Wedding Anniversary.

Today Melissa is Cancer Free. The Film “Lost Heart” is available to watch for Free via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdx8VAfo0Os November 7th and November 21.

