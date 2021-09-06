Only 24 people got vaccinated at the clinic, where the first 200 people were eligible to get a $50 Visa gift card.

Michigan health officials are encouraging vaccine distribution, as the state currently sits at a nearly 60% vaccination rate for people age 16 and older.

A vaccine clinic was set up in Grand Rapids Wednesday as part of the "shots in arms" campaign organized by Gov. Whitmer's Protect Michigan Commission to encourage those in the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries to receive vaccines. The commission is partnered with the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The first 200 people to get vaccinated at the walk-up clinic held at the Hilton Garden Inn were eligible to receive $50 Visa gift cards. Only 24 people showed up to get the jab.

Even though the vaccine has been available for months now, Margaret Timmer says this was the perfect time for her to get vaccinated.

"This was convenient and on a day when I could get here," she says. "I didn't have to have an appointment in case things changed. It was convenient and easy. And a little bribery is not something I'm opposed to."

Timmer says she would've gotten vaccinated today anyway, but the gift card was an added bonus.

"I think that if you're procrastinating, it's one good little reason to get in the car and run over," she says.

Public Health Nurse Lori Gillum says the slowdown in vaccinations could have different reasons.

"Today obviously we'd want to see more traffic," she says. "I think a lot of it is hesitation and rumors. (It's) things people hear from their family and friends that might not necessarily be true."

Gillum says she knows on a personal level why it's important to reach to people who work in the industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My husband actually owns a restaurant so for him, people working behind the scenes and at the table, we want to do more than the 50% so its important to get back to a normal life," she says.

Gillum is confident that normalcy is ahead with more shots in arms.

"We have a tool," she says. "It's harmless and safe. We need to utilize that."

Another vaccine clinic for restaurant, retail and hospitality workers and their families will be held Tuesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo.

