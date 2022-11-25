Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases

The suspects buy a small item with counterfeit bills to receive at least $80 of legitimate bills in return, according to police.

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been located, both $50 and $100 bills. The suspects buy a small item with counterfeit bills to receive at least $80 of legitimate bills in return, according to police.

Investigators have released photos of suspects believed to be involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the suspects is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 616-897-7123. Any businesses who have been a victim should also reach out to police.

