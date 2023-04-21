'Survey says...': Lowell family competes on Family Feud

The Kaczanowski family filmed their episodes in July 2022 and they're just now airing.

LOWELL, Mich. — Can a West Michigan family do well on Family Feud?

Survey says, yes!

A family from Lowell took the stage with Steve Harvey a few months ago, and their episode finally aired this week.

Getting to this moment was a long time coming.

"I applied originally in September of 2021," says Kate Kaczanowski.

She and her sister Beth didn't hear back from Family Feud's producers for months, but were excited when they finally reached out.

"We shot middle of July," says Kate.

The recording process was a bit different than they expected, but they were impressed when they finally stepped on set.

"The recording happens over the span of multiple days, they film four episodes a day," says Kate.

The sisters, along with their parents and brother, were brought down to Atlanta for the shoot. A Lowell family, walking the same halls as the stars.

"Trilith Studios, which is where all the Marvel movies are filmed," says Beth.

Nervous to meet the star of their own show.

"Me, my mom and dad were, like, pretty intimidated to start," says Kate. "But, like, luckily Steve Harvey is super, super nice."

They say he was especially nice to their brother, David, who's a huge fan.

"Steve Harvey told him that he was a competent young man in the first episode," says Kate. "I mean, that just, like, made his whole life. He won't stop telling us that Steve Harvey thinks he's a competent young man."

The Kaczanowskis won their first game and got to play the Fast Money round, which Beth says was the most nerve-wracking part for her and David.

"They take you backstage, and they put these headphones on you," says Beth. "So you can't hear what his answers are."

She first waited for David to answer his questions, nervous for both him and herself.

"That's my little brother, I hope he says things that aren't, like, stupid," laughs Beth.

And when it was her turn, the nerves got to her.

"Steve Harvey asked for an example of something that you can charter, and I thought he said chowder," says Beth. "I'm like, corn? I'm like, what can you chowder, clam?"

But it didn't hold them back. The family got to move on to face another family as returning champs.

Can they come out on top again?

"You'll have to keep watching to kind of find out," says Beth.

You can watch the Kaczanowskis back in action again when their next episode airs on Monday.

