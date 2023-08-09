1 injured, 3 dogs killed in early morning Lowell house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LOWELL, Mich. — One person was injured and three dogs were killed in an early morning house fire in Lowell on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Lafayette Street around 5:20 a.m. A neighbor or passerby saw the flames and had been pounding on the door in an attempt to get residents out, according to Lowell Fire Chief Shannon Witherell.

He said when crews arrived, residents were still inside the home, but were able to get out on their own.

One person sustained minor injuries. Witherell said three dogs were killed in the fire.

The fire appears to have mostly impacted the back side of the home.

"It's pretty deep-seated in the attic space," Witherell said of the fire. "It's an older structure, so it's lath and plaster, so we had to do some tearing to get into it and find [the fire]."

The cause is still under investigation.

