Lowell man injured after three-vehicle crash on M-21

Troopers are asking drivers to seek an alternate route at M-21 between Cumberland Ave. and Alden Nash Ave.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Kent County that has closed down parts of M-21. 

According to MSP's Twitter, initial investigation shows a 79-year-old Lowell man was driving on WB M-21 when he hit a truck head-on, causing the truck to overturn. A third vehicle was also hit in the crash. 

The Lowell man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say they suspect a medical issue caused the crash. 

The driver of the truck, and the driver of the third vehicle were uninjured.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route as troopers continue to investigate.

