Lowell police searching for missing 15-year-old runaway

Brian Lambert III, was last seen around noon on Wednesday, April 28.

Lowell police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from the Lowell and Saranac area.

Police say Brian Lambert III, had a disagreement with his parents before going missing. He is considered a missing runaway at this time. He was last seen around noon on Wednesday, April 28.

He was last seen wearing a light blue Under Armor hoodie, grey pants and red shoes. Lambert is 5'10", 140 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

Officers do not believe foul play or self harm. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 616-897-7123.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.