Lowell Police using new technology to avoid use of force

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell Police Department will be using new technology to avoid unnecessary use of force, they announced Tuesday.

All eleven officers on the force are carrying the BolaWrap 150. It's a handheld remote restraint device that expels a Kevlar cord to restrain suspects from a distance.

The Police Department says it will be used on "uncooperative suspects or nonresponsive persons in crisis."

Lowell is one of 600 other law enforcement agencies using BolaWrap devices across the country.

