LOWELL, Mich. — A West Michigan icon is being demolished.

The Lowell Showboat was torn down around 8:30 Thursday morning.

The boat has not been open to the public since 2017 due to a failing structure.

"We decommissioned it, it was not deemed structurally safe anymore....so for the last two years nobody has been on the boat," says City Manager Mike Burns.

City leaders say they have plans to build a new showboat next year.

