Lowell woman arrested for sexual assault of 3-year-old granddaughter

Wallace originally contacted police, saying a man she met on a dating app asked her to sexually assault her granddaughter. Police say did comply with the requests.

LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell woman was arrested for the sexual assault of her three-year-old granddaughter, the Police Department said.

Heather Wallace, 43, was arraigned and charged with four felonies on Tuesday.

Her charges include second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

The month-long investigation by Lowell Police began with a tip from the Hillsdale Police Department.

Wallace originally contacted Hillsdale Police about a man from Coldwater she met on a dating app. She said the man asked her to take pictures of her granddaughter and sexually assault her, but she told officers she did not comply with the request.

Lowell Police say while her granddaughter was in her care in November 2022, Wallace did sexually assault her during video chats with the man in her Hunt Street home.

The Coldwater man was also arrested and charged.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 616.897.7123 or submit a tip anonymously to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.

