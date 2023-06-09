Lowell woman dies of suspected overdose in Gaines Township McDonald's bathroom

The Kent County Sheriff's Office has responded to 56 overdoses so far this year. Ten of those people died.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 42-year-old woman died of a suspected overdose this weekend, the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said.

On Saturday afternoon, some employees at the McDonalds on Kalamazoo Avenue near 60th Street found an unresponsive woman in the bathroom.

Someone called 911 for help, and Kent County Sheriff's Department deputies started CPR when they made it.

Dutton and Kentwood Fire Departments as well as AMR Ambulance crews showed up to help, administering two doses of Narcan. Narcan, or naloxone, is used to treat opioid overdoses.

A short time later, the sheriff's department said the Lowell woman died.

While the Medical Examiner's Office has not yet completed an autopsy for an official cause of death, the sheriff's department believes she likely died from a drug overdose.

Deputies are working to investigate the incident and work with the woman's family.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said their deputies continue to respond to overdoses in the community.

So far this year, deputies have responded to 56 overdoses. Ten of those people died. In 2022, KCSO responded to 104 overdoses. Sixteen of those people died.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, there are resources available, like Families Against Narcotics.

