LOWELL, Mich. - A tree fell on a car Tuesday afternoon, killing a 90-year-old man who was the passenger in an SUV that was being driven by his wife.
Around 3:30 p.m. Judith Thumser, 83, was driving with her husband, Howard Thumser, 90, down Grand River Drive when a tree hit another tree, causing it to land on their 2017 Jeep.
"What happened was one tree fell hitting another tree, that falling tree created a domino effect and then it landed on the car," says Sgt. Eric Rakow.
The tree crashed into the windshield and roof of the car. Howard Thumser was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Judith, was not seriously injured.
Police told 13 On Your Side that it was a freak accident.
The road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and while crews cleared the tree from the road.
A previous version of this story said that the victim was 91 years old. Law enforcement clarified this age, and it has been updated.
April Stevens is a digital producer for 13 on Your Side. You can contact her at astevens@wzzm13.com or on Twitter.
