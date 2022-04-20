West Michigan movie theater hosts sensory-friendly showing

Organizers say events like this are important to affirm and raise awareness of the challenges children with special needs overcome every day.

LOWELL, Mich — April is Autism Awareness month and many children on the spectrum have a tough time going to the movies.

That's why the Ada Lowell Five hosted a sold-out sensory-friendly showing of paw Patrol, the movie was shown with the lights dim but still on and the volume was not as loud as normal.

Before the movie, children were able to meet local police officers and firefighters, including the new firehouse dog, as well as Rockford Ambulance EMTs.

Organizers say events like this are important to affirm and raise awareness of the challenges children with special needs overcome every day.

"My son has type one autism, which is Asperger's. And I know firsthand that when he goes to different events, he oftentimes will say 'it's just too loud, Mom, it's too loud,', especially movies. And so it's a challenge for him. And I think it's important we include stuff like this," Carrie Hoffman, of Lowell, MI Families of Kids with Special Needs said.

The night was also a chance for the community to show appreciation and say thank you to first responders.

