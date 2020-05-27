Lowell woman captures bobcat with trail camera

Heather Cooper captured some pictures of a bobcat in the Lowell area.

LOWELL, Mich. — Heather Cooper was able to capture some pictures of a bobcat in the Lowell area this spring.

The pictures were taken Monday, May 25 and Friday, April 24, just north of the city through her wilderness trail webcam.

A spokesperson for the Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said bobcats are not unheard of in the Lower Peninsula. They are even more common the more north you go.

"Populations seem to be expanding in the southern third of the state and it is now fairly common to see pictures of bobcats in southern Michigan," said Adam Bump the Furbearer Specialist with the DNR- Wildlife Division.

Michigan does have a bobcat hunting and trapping season in the northern two thirds of the state.

Last year in April, a dead bobcat was found near the Montcalm County and Ionia County line. The DNR said that bobcat was hit by a car and thrown into the bushes.

