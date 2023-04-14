Court upholds decision to drop charges against former Lowell police officer

The charges were handed down by the Michigan Attorney General's Office after the officer was involved in a high-speed chase.

LOWELL, Michigan — A Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the decision to drop charges against former Lowell Police Officer Jason Diaz stemming from a high-speed chase in August of 2020.

Diaz was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of misconduct in office by a public official and one count of careless discharge of a weapon causing injury.

The charges were handed down by the Michigan Attorney General's Office after Diaz was involved in a high-speed chase where Diaz fired his weapon at a fleeing vehicle, hitting a passenger in the head.

Diaz resigned from the Lowell Police Department after being charged.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on August 29, 2020 when Diaz began following a car without a license plate, court documents show.

The car fled from Diaz and he pursued, reaching speeds of 106 mph before the car turned down a dirt road and was stopped by a fallen tree.

After blocking the car from escaping, the driver of the car attempted to run over Diaz and hit his police cruiser in the process. Diaz fired several shots at the fleeing car and hit a passenger in the head.

The injury to the passenger's head was minor.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the appeal in the case and has the option for an additional appeal.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.