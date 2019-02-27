LOWELL, Michigan — The City of Lowell has announced on its Facebook page it will begin removing the Lowell Showboat.

The city says crews with Earthworm Dozing and Excavating will be on site Feb. 28 to remove everything above the main deck of the boat.

The rest of the boat, including the main deck and pontoons, will be removed from the Flat River in the spring.

RELATED: 'Robert E. Lee ' name expected to come off Lowell Showboat

Access to the Riverwalk Plaza will be restricted during the demolition so that crews can work.

City of Lowell, Michigan We bid farewell to a hometown icon. On Thursday, February 28th, the 40 year old Lowell Showboat will be demolished. Crews from Earthworm Dozing and Excavating will be on site to begin removing...

RELATED: Lowell Showboat closes for good because of safety concerns

It only took Ivan Blough and his crew of 8 to 10 construction workers three months in 1979 to build the current version of the Lowell Showboat

RELATED: Lowell woman, community work to keep Showboat tradition afloat after closure

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.