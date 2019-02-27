LOWELL, Michigan — The City of Lowell has announced on its Facebook page it will begin removing the Lowell Showboat.
The city says crews with Earthworm Dozing and Excavating will be on site Feb. 28 to remove everything above the main deck of the boat.
The rest of the boat, including the main deck and pontoons, will be removed from the Flat River in the spring.
RELATED: 'Robert E. Lee ' name expected to come off Lowell Showboat
Access to the Riverwalk Plaza will be restricted during the demolition so that crews can work.
RELATED: Lowell Showboat closes for good because of safety concerns
RELATED: Lowell woman, community work to keep Showboat tradition afloat after closure
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.