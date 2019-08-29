LOWELL, Mich. — This September, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is celebrating 10 years of serving the Lowell community with cancer and grief support.

The Gilda’s Club Lowell program will host an open house event in honor of its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

In 2009, funds raised through the Pink Arrow Pride sports game helped pay for the renovation of the Senior Neighbors building on Hudson Street. The Lowell Senior Center then also became home to the Gilda’s Club Lowell program.

Gilda’s Club has utilized the space to provide its free programs and activities to individuals and families who are on a cancer or grief journey for any reason. The community celebrated with a grand opening of Gilda’s Club Lowell on Sept. 13, 2009.

For the past 10 years, Gilda’s Club Lowell has become an annual beneficiary of Lowell Pink Arrow Pride, and partnered with community organizations, including Lowell Community Wellness and Senior Neighbors.

“It has been wonderful to be part of and serve the Lowell community these past 10 years,” said Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids President Wendy Wigger. “We are beyond thankful to the residents of Lowell and the goodwill of their inspiring Pink Arrow Pride games to help us provide support for those in the community affected by cancer.”

The 10th anniversary celebration will be open house style on Tuesday, Sept. 17 starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Gilda's Club Lowell located at 314 South Hudson St. in Lowell.

