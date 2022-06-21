King Milling Co. announces $42 million expansion in Lowell

The City of Lowell approved a 12-year 50% tax abatement for the expansion at a city council meeting on Monday night.

LOWELL, Mich. — King Milling Company will be expanding their operation in Lowell with the announcement of a new flour mill to be completed by the end of 2023.

The new $42 million expansion will bring the country's most modern mill to West Michigan.

King Milling's expansion project was granted a 12-year, 50% tax abatement from the City of Lowell during a council meeting Monday night.

“King Milling is proud of our century-plus presence in the Lowell community and the tremendous growth we have experienced since our humble beginnings in 1890,” King Milling President Brian Doyle said. “This is the largest single investment we have made, and it will provide benefits to Michigan’s agriculture and food processing sectors for many years to come.

“This expansion is part of our commitment to being on the leading edge of milling technology and producing the highest-quality flour and wheat products for our customers here in Michigan and around the country.”

Once the new 35,000-square-foot, six-floor mill is operational at the end of 2023, will produce 750,000 pounds of flour a day, enabling the company to produce more than 2.5 million pounds per day in its four mills on-site.

The expansion is expected to bring six new jobs to Lowell in the first two years of operation.

King Milling is working to finalize permits so it can break ground on the project this summer.

“King Milling Co. has been a cornerstone of our community for generations,” Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said. “Its iconic mills are instantly recognizable in Lowell. We are pleased the company has decided to expand its operations and add new jobs right here at home.”

King Milling, founded in 1890, is the oldest continually operating business in Kent County and is only one of six remaining flour mills in the state. The company mills various wheats for to create a wide range of flour for bakers and food processors.

