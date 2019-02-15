LOWELL, Mich. — A part-time employee of Lowell Area Schools was arrested Friday morning.

A letter sent to parents said the employee is currently being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and Canadian law enforcement.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave, superintendent Gregory Pratt said. "At this time, no Lowell Area Schools students or other employees are known or alleged to be involved."

The letter did not indicate what the employee's role is in the district nor what the investigation is about.

Lowell Area Schools said they are cooperating with the investigation, and it is not their policy to provide comment during an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this case, they can contact the Department of Homeland Security tip line at 616-235-3936 ext. 2223.

